  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis players face serious competition in Australian Open Round 1

    15:11, 13 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official draw ahead of the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year - Australian Open - was held in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was drawn against Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening match. Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva will clash with Elina Svitolina from Ukraine seeded 11th at the tournament. As for Yulia Putintseva, she will play against Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.

    The 2017 Australian Open will be held from 16 till 29 January.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!