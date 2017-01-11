Kazakh tennis players fail to advance in Australia Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players have crashed out from the first round of the qualification at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Andrey Golubev, 29, was toppled by Aussie Matthew Ebden in straight sets 1-6, 2-6. It was the second time Ebden outplayed the Kazakhstani.



As for another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko, he faced Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the first round of the Grand Slam qualification. Donskoy proved to be stronger eliminating Popko in a three-set match 3-6, 6-1, 9-7.



Ebden and Donskoy will meet in the next round of the qualification.