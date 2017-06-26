Kazakh tennis players fail to improve standing in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have failed to improve their standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

For instance, Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fell two spots down to №118. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik lost 6 spots sliding to №134.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the ATP rankings - Brit Andy Murray is still world №1. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is ranked second, whereas Swiss Stan Wawrinka remained third.