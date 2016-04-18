Kazakh tennis players fall in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost four spots in the updated ATP rankings this week.

He is now ranked 89th in the world and remains the highest-ranked male tennis player in Kazakhstan.

Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan slid three spots down to №188. Kukushkin and Golubev's fellow countrymen Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko are ranked 209th and 226th respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic tops the rankings with 15,550 points. Coming in the second place is Scot Andy Murray with 8,175 points. Tennis legend Roger Federer claimed the third spot with 7,785 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Spaniard Rafael Nadal round out the top 5 with 6,460 and 5,595 points accordingly.

Source: Sports.kz