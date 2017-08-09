Kazakh tennis players get off to a good start at Aptos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the Nordic Naturals Challenger presented by Santa Cruz County Bank in Aptos, CA, USA, Kazinform has learnt from atpworldtour.com.

The 5th-seeded Kukushkin stunned Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.



Another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Alexander Bublik also sneaked into the next round after defeating American Mitchell Krueger in a three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $100,000.