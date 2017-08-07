Kazakh tennis players improve standing in WTA rankings

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan secured a footing in the WTA top 50 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva moved from №49 to №48. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also moved one spot up to №78.



Kazakh Zarina Diyas jumped two spots up to №108.



Czech Karolina Pliskova remains world №1. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep. Ranked 3rd is former world №1 Angelique Kerber.