Kazakh tennis players lose to Canada in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Canada and Kazakhstan faced for the fourth time in Fed Cup World Group II playoff held in Montreal, according to Sports.kz.

Yaroslava Shvedova (51st) has lost to Bianca Andreescu (188th) in two sets - 6:7 and 4:6.

As a result, the overall scoring of Canada vs. Kazakhstan match is 3:1 for Canada leading the team into World Group II next year.

It is worth noting, if decided by the team captains, the tennis players can play their last fifth match but it will have no effect on anything. Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva will face Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Katherine Sebov in doubles.