Kazakh tennis players move up in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan is among the top 40 tennis players this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintsevalanded the 39th spot in the updated WTA rankings, rising three linesup. Elena Rybakina lost three spots, landing the 67th line. ZarinaDiyas also moved up from №80 to №77.

It should benoted that Naomi Osaka of Japan is the world №1 in tennis. She is followed byAussie Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.