Kazakh tennis players out of Astana Open qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first-ever ATP 250 Astana Open has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Unfortunately, two Kazakhstanis crashed out of the tournament on its first day, namely Alexander Nedovyesov and Denis Yevseyev were out of competition after the qualifying round.

Nedovyesov was eliminated by Damir Dzumhur from Bosnia-Herzegovina in a three-set match 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. As for Yevseyev, he lost to Australian Marc Polmans 7-5, 3-6, 0-6.

Other Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, and Timofey Skatov haven’t played their matches so far.

Nur-Sultan will host the tournament from October 25 through November 1.