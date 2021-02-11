  • kz
    Kazakh tennis players out of Australian Open doubles first round

    19:40, 11 February 2021
    Photo: None
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis players Zarina Diyas/Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova/Elena Rybakina failed to win in the doubles first round match at the Australian Open 2021, the official website of the Kazakh Tennis Federation reads.

    In the Round 1, doubles, Zarina Diyas/Yulia Putintseva played vs Anna Kalinskaya/Viktória Kužmová. The match lasted for 1 hour 11 minutes and ended in favor of the Russian-Slovak tandem 6:4, 6:2. Yaroslava Shvedova/Elena Rybakina lost to Luisa Stefani/Hayley Carter with a score 4:6, 3:6.


    Sport Tennis
