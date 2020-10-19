Kazakh tennis players retain spots in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has preserved her place in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis is ranked 19th in the world. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has not moved from her 27th spot as well.

Kazakh Zarina Diyas is placed 79th in the updated WTA rankings.

Australian Ashleigh Barty is the top female tennis player in the world. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.