Kazakh tennis players retain WTA rankings spots

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Both Kazakhstani tennis player in the Top 100 of the WTA rankings Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas have retained their spots, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva is ranked 45th in the world, whereas Diyas stands at №90. Another Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina preserved the 176th line in the rankings.



Romanian Simona Halep leads the rankings and is followed by German Angelique Kerber and Danish Caroline Wozniacki, placed 2nd and 3rd, accordingly.