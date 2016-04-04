Kazakh tennis players rise in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has moved four spots up in the ATP rankings over the past two weeks.

He is no ranked 86th in the world. Another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev also rose four spots up to №182.



Aleksandr Nedovyesov leapfrogged 36 spots up to №204.



The youngest Kazakhstani tennis player in the ATP rankings Dmitry Popko jumped five spots up to №230.



Serb Novak Djokovic remains the highest ranked ATP player on the planet. Coming in at №2 is Scot Andy Murray. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer rounds out the top 3.



Source: Sports.kz