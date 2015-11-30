  • kz
    Kazakh tennis players show stable results in WTA rankings

    13:35, 30 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It's been one of the most stable weeks for Kazakhstani female tennis players, Sports.kz reports.

    According to the latest WTA world rankings, Zarina Diyas remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at №52. Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva are ranked 67th and 77th accordingly.

    American Serena Williams, Romanian Simona Halep and Spanish Garbine Muguruza are the top three players. As you may remember, the Spanish tennis player elbowed aside Russian Maria Sharapova and rose to her career-high on the WTA rankings in late October.

