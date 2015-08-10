Kazakh tennis players slide down WTA ladder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas has lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings released today, Vesti.kz reports.

The 21-year-old Diyas slid to №34 of the WTA rankings with 1,420 points. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva also plunged eight spots down from №70 to №78 (752 points). Yaroslava Shvedova retained her 108th spot with 549 points. Serena Williams rules the rankings with 12,371 points. Russian Maria Sharapova (6,386 points) and Romanian Simona Halep (5,151 points) round out the top 3 of the rankings. Czech Karolina Pliskova stormed into the top 10 of the rankings and landed the 8th spot.