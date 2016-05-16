Kazakh tennis players slide in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings this week.

However, she remains the highest ranked female player in Kazakhstan at №56.

Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas both slid one spot down to №90 and №93 accordingly.

After losing three spots in the rankings, Kamila Kerimbayeva landed the 396th spot. Galina Voskoboeva who reached the final of the ITF's Open de la Marsa tournament in Tunisia last week is ranked 687th in the world.

American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 9030 points after winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia title. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland elbowed aside German Angelique Kerber to become world №2.

Source: WTA