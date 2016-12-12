Kazakh tennis players stable in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players preserved their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva remains the highest ranked WTA player in Kazakhstan at №33. Coming in at №37 is Yaroslava Shvedova. Zarina Diyas crashed out of the top 100 and landed on №149.



Additionally, Shvedova presented the 14th spot in the women's doubles ranking.



Angelique Kerber of Germany is world №1 in tennis followed by American Serena Williams and Polish Agnieszka Radwanska.