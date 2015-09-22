Kazakh tennis players taste bitter defeat in China, South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova have had a bad start at the WTA ongoing tournaments in China and South Korea respectively, Vesti.kz reports.

The 20-year-old Putintseva lost to Romanian Monica Niculescu in three sets 6-7, 6-1, 3-6 in the opening match of Guangzhou Women's Open. Thus, the sixth seed Niculescu took their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0. As for Shvedova, she retired in the middle of the match against 23-year-old American Christina McHale being 4-6, 2-1 down at Korea Open. Recall that another Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas also suffered defeat in the first-round match in Tokyo.