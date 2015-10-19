Kazakh tennis players tumble in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked ATP player Mikhail Kukushkin slid 11 spots down to №61 in the updated rankings of the association, Sports.kz reports.

Another Kazakhstan-based player Aleksandr Nedovyesov plummeted 18 spots down to №143. Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan also moved down from №173 to №176. Serb Novak Djokovic who won the Shanghai Masters title tops the rankings. Scot Andy Murray rose to №2. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer rounds out the top three.