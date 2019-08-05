  • kz
    Kazakh tennis players up in ATP ranking

    10:10, 05 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have slightly improved their standing in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    MikhailKukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed one spot up to become world №44. Another representativeof Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik also moved one spot up and is ranked 71stin the world.

    Nothing haschanged in the top 3 of the ATP world ranking. Serb Novak Djokovic remainsworld №1 in tennis. Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland areplaced second and third, respectively.

