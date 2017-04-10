Kazakh tennis players up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Being the only male player from Kazakhstan in the ATP's top 100, Kukushkin moved one spot up to №77.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik also climbed one spot up to №140.



Brit Andy Murray dominates the rankings with 11,960 points. Coming in 2nd is Serb Novak Djokovic with 7,915 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is 3rd with 5,785 points. Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.