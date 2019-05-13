Kazakh tennis players win ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Maxim Batyutenko and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva won the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Scoring 6-0, 6-3 in the second round, Maxim eliminated first-seeded Khoo Menon of Malaysia. In the semifinals, he was stronger than South Korean Jangjun Kim (6-4, 6-4). In the final match, Batyutenko outplayed Thailand's Suphawat Saeoui (6-4, 6-1).



Sandugash Kenzhibayeva proved to be the best among girls at the tournament. In the semifinals, she beat Sein Myoung of South Korea (6-1, 6-2). Sandugash won the final match vs. Pari Singh of India (6-4, 6-3).



In addition, Kazakhstan's Maxim Batyutenko and Yerassyl Yerdilda reached the semifinals in doubles and finished third. The guys lost only to South Korean-Thai pair Jangjun Kim and Suphawat Saeoui (6-4, 6-2).