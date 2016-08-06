Kazakh-Thai cooperation in tourism and sport discussed in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Minister of Tourism and Sport of Thailand Konkarn Wattanavrangkul on August 4, 2016.

During the meeting parties discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Thai cooperation, Kazinofrm refers to MFA press service.

Wattanavrangkul expressed her congratulations with regard to election of Kazakhstan to the UNSC as a non-permanent member for 2017-2018, and wished success. Tileuberdi in turn spoke about riorities of our country within the UNSC and our readiness to cooperate with Thailand on the forthcoming agenda.

“Around 70,000 Kazakh tourists visit Thailand annually, therefore we pay special attention to the issues related to maintenance of security and protection of Kazakh tourists and their interests,” highlighted Tileuberdi and expressed interest of Kazakhstan in early signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism and sport and the Agreement on cooperation in the field of sport which are being drafted currently.

First Deputy FM extended his gratitude to the Thai Minister for participation of her country in the upcoming international specialized exhibition Expo-2017. Ms. Wattanavrangkul expressed her willingness to organize training sessions for Kazakh travel companies and volunteers to be involved in the work with foreign guests of the exhibition.

Moreover, Wattanavrangkul asked the Government of Kazakhstan to support their efforts on including Thai boxing, Muay Thai, in the list of sports of the Olympic Games.

Having highly appreciated the role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the process of ensuring peace, the Thai Minister handed over the invitation letter of the Prime Minister of Thailand addressed to the Head of State to participate in the forthcoming 2nd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit to be held in Bangkok in October this year.













