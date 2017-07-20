Kazakh theater to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Construction of a Kazakh theater is planned in Astana, the mayor's press secretary, Elvira Zhurgenbayeva, has announced on Facebook.

"It is planned that a Kazakh theater will be built in the capital. This fulfills only one of the focuses outlined in the Head of State's article "The Course into the Future: Spiritual Modernization", put into life by the Akimat of Astana," she wrote.

She clarified to the Kazinform correspondent that this is a new theater, and its design was presented at a meeting attended by the Astana mayor.

"The mayor clearly set the tasks for implementation of the President's article. Each department presented its projects. It is one of the projects. There are a lot of them, including in the youth field, education," she noted.

According to the capital's Department of Culture, published on its website, there are 6 theaters in Astana.