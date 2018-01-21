Kazakh top diplomat meets with counterparts, UN Sec-Gen in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of his participation in the meetings of the UN Security Council in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held bilateral meetings with his colleagues from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kuwait, as well as with the UN Secretary-General, the Ministry's press service reports.

During the meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on major global and regional issues, including the current agenda of the UN Security Council. Minister Abdrakhmanov thanked Russian partners for their support of Astana's work in the UN Security Council.

The meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Erlan Abdyldaev discussed regional and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz partnership, including the implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Astana in December 2017.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov spoke about the development of bilateral and regional cooperation between Astana and Dushanbe. The Tajik diplomat praised the results of Kazakhstan's work in the Security Council as well as the country's initiative to organize debates on security and development in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, the sides exchanged views on Kazakh-Kuwaiti cooperation and discussed a number of international issues of mutual interest. Minister Abdrakhmanov highly praised Kuwait's active role in promoting international projects within the UN framework and expressed confidence that, in its new capacity of a non-permanent member of the Security Council, the country will also make a significant contribution to strengthening of global peace and security.

While in New York, Kazakh Foreign Minister also took part in the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' meeting with the Permanent Representatives of UNSC member-states, during which he told the participants about the results of the Astana process on Syria, noting the Astana platform's contribution to the de-escalation of the armed confrontation in Syria and its role as a valuable addition to the Geneva talks under the auspices of the United Nations. The meeting also discussed the situation in Colombia following the results of the UN Secretary-General's visit to this country earlier last week, as well as the current situation in terms of ensuring the security of UN peacekeeping missions.