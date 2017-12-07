Kazakh top diplomat partakes in OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov is taking part in the 24th Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on December 7-8, MFA's press service reports.



On Wednesday, within the framework of the visit to Austria, Kazakh top diplomat met with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

Austrian President congratulated Kazakhstan on the success of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

Alexander Van der Bellen also noted Kazakhstan's contribution in the de-escalation of the conflict in Syria and other peacekeeping efforts of the country, especially the role its President - Nursultan Nazarbayev - played in strengthening the idea of a nuclear-free world.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in international structures, in particular, the UN and the OSCE.



Special attention was paid to the EU-Kazakhstan partnership, especially in the context of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

It should be noted that Austria is taking an active part in the implementation of the EU's Strategy for Central Asia and expressed its readiness to develop joint transit transport and infrastructure projects.

Following the meeting with the President, Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the leadership of the Austrian-Kazakh society, honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in Austria and Slovenia, representatives of Austrian economic officials and business circles.



The meeting at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria focused on comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan, outlined by President Nazarbayev in his Address to the Nation The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness and Rukhani Janghyru program.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of the Austrian-Kazakh society, Vice-President of the Austrian Economic Chamber Dr. Richard Schenz stressed that given the fruitfulness of its relations with Kazakhstan, Austria is interested in their development and is ready to support further socio-economic reforms and attract investments in Kazakhstan's non-primary sectors.



It was highlighted that Kazakhstan offers Austrian companies great opportunities to participate in a number of interesting projects, in particular, the Astana International Financial Center, the International Center for 'green' technologies, IT start-ups hub, etc..

In the course of the next two days, Minister Abdrakhmanov is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations taking part in the Council of Foreign Ministers.