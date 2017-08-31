Kazakh top diplomat receives Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the meeting in Astana, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov discussed coordination of the two states' activities on topical issues of international security, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry's press service.

As Minister Abdrakhmanov noted, Kazakhstan's Foreign Office starts to thoroughly develop and implement new initiatives of President Nazarbayev in the field of nuclear safety, voiced at the opening ceremony of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank on August 29.



According to Sergey Ryabkov, Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech at the opening of the LEU Bank is a "Peace Program." He also noted that Russia will carefully study the document and promote its implementation.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the state of the countries' cooperation in the UN Security Council, preparations for Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Council next year, the prospects for international efforts to resolve Syrian crisis within the framework of the Astana Process, DPRK's nuclear missile program, political stabilization in Afghanistan, as well as cooperation in the field of cyber security.