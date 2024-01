ASTANA. KAZINFORM Defenseman Damir Ryspayev (1995) signed a new contract with Barys for two more years, Sportinform sports news agency reports referring to the KHL official website.

As earlier reported, Barys made qualifying offers to six players, including Damir Ryspayev.



Ryspayev is known in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) first of all as a tough guy.