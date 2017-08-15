  • kz
    Kazakh tour operators urge authorities to prolong Astana EXPO-2017 till November

    12:37, 15 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tour operators have urged CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov to prolong the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in the Kazakh capital until November 1. 

    The open letter to Mr Yessimov says that Astana EXPO-2017 offered Kazakhstani tour operators and employers unprecedented benefits.

    First of all, a lot of new workplaces were created. Secondly, many students and service workers obtained invaluable hands-on experience in terms of organization of such large-scale event and language practice. Over the past two months youth employment has soared as local companies are able to hire up to 200 people. Thirdly, local tour operators tested their services, got real feedback and started to improve their products. Fourthly, restaurants, caterers and hotel sector are thriving this summer.

    The only thing the authors of the letter regret about is the fact that Astana EXPO-2017 will last only for three months.
    With this in mind, they asked Akhmetzhan Yessimov to addressPresident of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) with a request to prolong the exhibition until November 1, 2017.

     

     

