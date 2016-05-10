Kazakh tourist found dead in India’s Vrindavan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A national of Kazakhstan was found dead yesterday in a room of Nikunj Ashram in India's Vrindavan town, Kazinform learnt from India Today.

The staff called the police today morning, when the man did not open the door. When the police came, they found a body in the room.

According to the police, the guest’s name is Birzhan Umurzakov, he is from Kazakhstan. He came to India as a tourist and booked a room in Nikunj Ashram.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India has already been informed of the incident. The body of the man was taken to a local motruary.

Vrindavan is a town in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, India. As per Hinudism, Lord Krishna spent his childhood in this town, which is 11 km away from Krishna’s birthplace – Mathura. There are numerous temples here and the town itself believed to be a sacred site.