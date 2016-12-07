Kazakh tourists asked not to panic as heavy flood hits Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends tour operators offering tours to Thailand to follow weather forecasts in the country closely and notify tourists immediately if the weather conditions will possibly worsen, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the ministry.

"Kazakhstani tourists who are currently in Thailand are highly recommended not to give in to panic and use caution: do not leave hotels and follow the instructions of local authorities," the ministry said in a statement.



Recall that heavy downpour caused chaos and flooding in Thailand this week. Samui and Koh Phangan were declared the disaster areas. Some districts in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Patthalung and Yala are on the danger list as well.



The flooding claimed lives of 11 people with two reportedly missing. The disaster also affected lives of over 400,000 people residing in 12 provinces of the country.



The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development constantly keeps in touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.