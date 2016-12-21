Kazakh tourists fine after road accident in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tourist bus with two Kazakhstani tourists onboard capsized in Surat Thani province, Thailand on December 21, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Anuar Zhainakov.

"As a result of the road accident in Surat Thani province, the tourist bus with two Kazakhstani nationals traveling inside capsized on the road. The women sustained minor injuries. One of them was treated at the scene, the second one was hospitalized and discharged from a hospital the same day. Since they are in stable condition, they decided to continue their trip," Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier it was reported that Temirali Ryskulov from Kazakhstan died at a hospital in Phuket province on December 14 after falling from a balcony at his hotel. He was in Thailand for more than a week when the terrible accident happened.