Kazakh tourists in Turkey report on continuing quakes

Kazakhstani tourists, traveling to the western coast of Turkey, have told about the ongoing earthquakes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Earthquakes continue. 4-5 points every 30 minutes. People are panicking. There are no flights. Tomorrow, we, all the hotel guests from Kazakhstan, will go to the tour operator. All vacationers make a bed on deck chairs. Some hotels recommend to be outside the buildings. It's not normal that it shakes so much the second day. Perhaps, Kazakhstan should send a plane for its citizens?" Zarina Abdenova from Bodrum posted on Facebook .

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service told Kazinform correspondent that the diplomats are in touch with Kazakh tourists. "Yes, we know about new shocks, diplomats keep in touch with Kazakhstani citizens who seek help. There has been no information about the injured among the nationals of Kazakhstan by now," the head of the Foreign Ministry press service Anuar Zhainakov said by phone.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkish reports, no new shocks are expected.

Recall , at least two people died in the Greek island resort of Kos as a result of the earthquake that occurred on Friday in the Aegean Sea. At 1:31am local time, 6.7-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Turkish coast, triggering a small tsunami. The epicenter was 10 km from the resort town of Bodrum in the Turkish province of Mugla and 16 km from the island of Kos. The earthquake's focal point was at a depth of 10 km. At 2:23am, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded. The epicenter of repeated tremors was 9 km from Kos Island.



Photo Reuters