Kazakh tourists injured in Antalya to fly home today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four nationals of Kazakhstan who were injured in the road accident on the territory of Turkey will fly home via regular Turkish Airlines flight, Kazinform reports.

"Four Kazakhstanis injured in that road accident and three members of their families accompanied by medical personnel will fly to Almaty today via Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Almaty flight. The flight will take off at 4:45 p.m. local time," Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service.



He confirmed that the abovementioned Kazakhstanis refused to fly home via air medical service aircraft. In his words, the refusal came after they had learnt that there would be no place for the fourth girl injured in the accident.



"It is actually quite unusual for the nationals of our country to refuse air medical services. But, fortunately, Consul of Kazakhstan in Antalya Bauyrzhan Abdrakhmanov made all necessary arrangements for transportation of our nationals back home," Zhainakov noted.



The injured Kazakhstanis will arrive in Almaty city accompanied by medical personnel and will be taken to local hospitals.



"The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Turkey, in the resort city of Kemer in particular, will cover all travel expenses. His name is Mehmet Ismail and he is the citizen of Turkey," the official spokesperson of the ministry added.