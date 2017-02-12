Kazakh tourists not injured in powerful earthquake in the Philippines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is no information about Kazakhstanis who may have been injured during the powerful earthquake in the southern Philippines, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

"There is no information about the tourists from Kazakhstan who may have been injured during the earthquake. There are not many Kazakhstani tourists in the Philippines at the moment," the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



The department keeps in touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan and monitors the situation. Head of the department Marat Igali highly recommends Kazakhstanis who are in the Philippines to stay calm and observe safety measures.



It should be noted that the powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines on February 11 killing at least four people and injuring over 120 others.