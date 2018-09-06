Kazakh track-and-field queen Olga Rypakova to participate in IAAF Continental Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Track and field athletes Olga Rypakova and Viktoriya Zyabkina will represent Kazakhstan at the 2018 IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The track and field sporting event will be held in the Czech Republic on September 8-9.



The four teams competing in the event will be Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Kazakhstan was included into the Asia-Pacific team which consists of 87 athletes (45 men and 42 women).



It bears to remind that Olga Rypakova brought Kazakhstan the only track-and-field gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.