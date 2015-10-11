Kazakh trade delegation due in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A commercial delegation from Kazakhstan's National Investment Agency will visit Iran from October 11-13, announced Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture on Saturday, IRNA News Agency reports.

The team is slated to hold talks with their Iranian counterparts on October 12.

The Kazakh delegation comprises companies involved in the production of vegetables and oil seeds, heating equipment, water filtration and purification, cosmetics, dietary supplements, cable and wire, disposable medical products, three-ply wood and MDF, walnut oil, grapes and sesame, paints and air conditioning systems.

Iran's commercial attaché in Kazakhstan, Mohammad Hassan Mehdipour, has said that the country's exports in 2014 amounted to $78 billion while its imports hit $41 billion during the same period.

According to Customs House estimations, Iran-Kazakhstan exchanges in 2014 reached $354 million, up by 20 percent compared to the figure for the year earlier.

Iran's exports to the country stood at $187 million while its imports hit $167 million.

Pistachio, date, petrochemicals, construction materials, food stuff, fruits, vegetables, hygienic equipment, paints and plastic products constitute Iran's exports to Kazakhstan while imports include wheat, barley, ironware and steel, oil seeds including sunflower and colza.