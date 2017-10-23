Kazakh trade delegation visits Mazandaran producing units

SARI. KAZINFORM - A trade and economic delegation from Kyzylorda region in Kazakhstan visited several producing units in Mazandaran province on Monday.

After meeting Governor General of Mazandaran Rabia' Fallah, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev visited trade and producing units in the cities of Joybar, Babol, Mahmoodabad and Amol.

In the meeting, Deputy Governor General for politico-security affairs Alireza Yonesi pointed to high capabilities of the province, and said that during tenure of 11th and 12th government, trade and economic cooperation between Mazandaran and neighboring countries on Caspian Sea were increasing, IRNA reports.

He added that since beginning of this year, ambassadors of Iraq, Russia, Finland, Armenia and trade delegations from Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have travelled to the province and have signed bilateral cooperation memorandum of understanding.

Yonesi said to promote trade exchange level between Iran and Kazakhstan; it is necessary cooperation capacities between provinces of the two states to be recognized.

Governor Kusherbayev called for presence of Kaleh Dairy Company in his country and expressed readiness for investment of the company in Kyzylorda.

Kusherbayev and accompanying delegation arrived in Mazandaran on Sunday afternoon at the invitation of Governor General Fallah.

The Kazakh delegation is to participate in a gathering of Mazandaran exporters and businessmen in Sari, capital of Mazandaran, during their 2-day stay in the province and also are to pay visit to some industrial and agricultural plans.

Kyzylorda region located in south of Kazakhstan and has around 600,000 populations.

According to the statistics of Iran's Ministry of Economy and Finance, trade exchange volume between the two countries were around 600 million dollars in the year 2016, which is predicted to reach to one billion dollars in the current year.