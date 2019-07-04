  • kz
    Kazakh Trade Ministry to be reorganized

    18:26, 04 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to be reorganized, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree "On measures on further improvement of the system of public administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

    As per the decree, the Ministry of Trade and Integration will get the functions and powers of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in terms of the development and promotion of non-resource exports.

    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Government
