Kazakh Trade Unions Federation nominates its candidate for presidency
13:47, 24 April 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's sitting of the general council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan considered nomination of its candidate for the presidential election, its press service reports.
As a result of debates it was decided to nominate Amangeldy Taspikhov as the candidate for the presidential election.
Taspikhov was born on November 20, 1959 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.
Since 2019 Taspikhov has been working as a chairman of the territorial association of the West Kazakh Trade Unions.