    Kazakh triathlete becomes Asian champion

    15:23, 10 July 2018
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh athlete struck gold at the Triathlon Asian Cup and Central Asian Championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 2018 Sprint Triathlon Asian Cup and Central Asian Championships were held under the auspices of ITU and ASTC in Cholpon-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic. Athletes from Belarus, Iran, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine competed for medals on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

    According to the Kazakhstan Federation of Triathlon, our country was represented by ten triathletes (eight male and two female), most of whom reached the podium in Cholpan-Ata. Ayan Beissenbayev from Akmola region became a champion among men.

     

