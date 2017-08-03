Kazakh troops finish second in drivers' competition at Army Scout Masters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crew of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan finished second in the second stage of the military reconnaissance competition behind the Russian team, the Defense Ministry's press service reports.

In the second stage of the "Army scout masters" held in Novosibirsk, the participants had to drive an infantry combat vehicle in difficult terrain conditions for 5 km overcoming various artificial and natural obstacles.

The competition consists of five stages: "Air landing and battle march", "Drivers' competition", "Scout Trail" obstacle course", "Shooting competition", and "Army reconnaissance squad march to the assembly area upon accomplishing the mission".

Taking part in the competition are teams from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, China, Russia, and Uzbekistan.