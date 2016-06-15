Kazakh-Turkish High School graduate A.Baishan enrolled at U.S. Naval Academy (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Graduate of Karaganda-based Kazakh-Turkish High School Almas Baishan has been enrolled to the U.S. Naval Academy.

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol presented Cadet Baishan with a certificate and his commemorative coin. Cadet Baishan joins five other Kazakhstanis attending U.S. Service Academies, Kazinform refers to the U.S. Embassy’s official Facebook account.

“Congratulations to Cadet Almas Baishan, on his appointment to the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020! We would also like to congratulate the four recent Class of 2016 graduates of the U.S. Service Academies. Since starting participation in the Foreign Military Student Program in 2000, 10 students have graduated from these prestigious academies,” the post reads.



