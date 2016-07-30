Kazakh-Turkish lyceum to continue functioning in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan released a statement regarding the activity of Kazakh-Turkish lyceums in Kazakhstan. These lyceums (there are 27 state Kazakh-Turkish lyceums in Kazakhstan) will continue functioning in Kazakhstan, and school students and their parents should not be afraid that they have to start looking for new schools, the ministry says.

As the press service of the ministry informs, Kazakh-Turkish lyceums have no relations with Turkey as a country. The activity of these lyceums is based on the Kazakhstan and international standards. International fund "KATEV" supervising the activity of Kazakh-Turkish lyceums was established on the bilateral agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkey with the support of presidents of N. Nazarbayev and T. Ozal. Students of Kazakh-Turkish lyceums are always among the leaders in terms of academic performance.

"Kazakh-Turkish lyceums have their place in the system of the education system of Kazakhstan, and their activity is not related to the political situations in other countries. Nobody can influence these schools as long as they are the schools of Kazakhstan and citizens of Kazakhstan," the ministry stated.