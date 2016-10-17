  • kz
    Kazakh-Turkish Lyceums to be renamed

    18:20, 17 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Turkish Lyceums will be renamed into the educational and innovative lyceums, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the International Public Foundation "KATEV".

    "With the personal support of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the International Public Foundation "KATEV" has found its niche in the domestic sphere of education. Hence, it has earned the prestige and respect among Kazakhstanis. Based on the decision of the Foundation's management, students' community, parents and principals of the lyceums supported the decision to rename them into "Bilim-innovatsiya litseiy (Educational and innovative lyceums). This move is dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence," the foundation said in a statement.

    Given that Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev became member of the Board, the foundation's activity will follow new directions. It will enable the foundation to implement new plans and ideas with direct involvement of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    It should be noted that presently the KATEV foundation controls 27 state Kazakh-Turkish Lyceums across Kazakhstan. In its activity the foundation is governed by the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, international norms, the Charter and the Founding Agreement.

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science Kazakhstan and Turkey Education and Science Government News President Top Story
