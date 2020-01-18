Kazakh-Turkish relations discussed in MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev met with recently appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici.

The sides discussed the bilateral political, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The Turkish Diplomat handed over a copy of his credentials to Shakhrat Nuryshev.

In January-November 2019, the volume of the bilateral trade comprised $2.8bn, that is 67% more against the same period in 2018 ($1.5bn). $2bn of them falls on export and $0.8mn – falls on import.



