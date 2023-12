ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Figure Skating Championships started in Saitama, Japan. Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan took third place in the ladies' short programme, Kazinform reports.

The 19-year-old Kazakhstan's figure skater scored 75.96 points to take the thrid place and giving way to Russia's Alina Zagitova and Japanese Kaori Sakamoto.



The ladies' free skating events will be held on March 22.