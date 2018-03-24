Kazakh Tursynbaeva placed 11th at World Championships in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's singles competitions have ended at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

According to the results of two competitive days (short and free skate programs), Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada with a total score of 223.23 points became the figure skating world champion. Japan's Wakaba Higuchi (210.90) won silver and teammate Satoko Miyahara (210.08) took bronze.

Scoring 186.85 points, our compatriot Elizabet Tursynbaeva finished 11th.