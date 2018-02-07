Kazakh TV audience to watch PyeongChang Olympics live - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh TV audience will watch the PyeongChang Olympics 2018 live, Kazinform reports.

"Our ministry has already rounded off negotiations with official broadcaster of the 23rd Olympic Games. Kazakhstan's TV audience will be able to watch the Olympic Games live on February 9-25. The eyes of the world are on PyeongChang and KHABAR, Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels will broadcast events from there," Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications, wrote in a Facebook post.



In his words, Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels are planning to make 150 live broadcasts. Khabar TV Channel will make 100 live broadcasts 208 hours long.



Khabar TV channel will also air the Olympic diary in Kazakh and Russian to keep TV viewers in Kazakhstan updated on the latest news from PeyongChang.



"Our athletes will participate in nine medal events. We wish good luck to our athletes who will represent Kazakhstan in South Korea! Alga, Kazakhstan!" the post reads.