    Kazakh TV channel to broadcast in Russia

    12:13, 20 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev has announced significant promotion of Kazakhstan's television, Kazinform reports.

    "We have considerably added demands to TV serials made under the government information order.(...) TV channels are demanded to air the domestic TV series in prime times," the Minister reported at the meeting.

    Besides, Kazakhstan's TV channels gained the right to broadcast in the territory of Russia.

    He also stressed that, Khabar Agency opened its office abroad, gained the license to broadcast in Russia. Khabar 24 satellite broadcasting launched via Yamal 401 satellite.


    "Russia's children's TV channel Mult showed high ratings in Kazakhstan. In view of this we have concluded agreements to broadcast it in Kazakhstan in the Kazakh language. We will demonstrate first some cartoons translated into Kazakh and then increase gradually the Kazakh language share of broadcasting," the Minister resumed.

